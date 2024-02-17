DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pet Needs: Acoustic + Signing

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sat, 17 Feb, 12:00 pm
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Rough Trade Nottingham is excited to present an in-store acoustic performance and signing from Pet Needs. This unique event celebrates the release of their new studio album 'Intermittent Fast Living', released via Xtra Mile.

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
PET NEEDS

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open12:00 pm
150 capacity

