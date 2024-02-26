DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shedding Velvet

New Cross Inn
Mon, 26 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

New Cross Live presents

Shedding Velvet

Four piece garage rock band from Maidstone/Swale in Kent

https://linktr.ee/sheddingvelvetband

Psych

UK based punk

https://linktr.ee/_psych_band_

Marine Snow

26th Feb 2024

New Cross Inn

London

Doors 6pm

£7 A...

14+ (under 16s to be accompanied)
Presented by New Cross Inn.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Psych

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

