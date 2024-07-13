Top track

Boiler Room: New York | Saturday

Avant Gardner
Sat, 13 Jul, 6:00 pm
DJNew York
From $70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

All roads lead back to NYC. Following last year’s sell out, we return to Avant Gardner for our biggest ever function in the city.

Tickets for this show are completely sold out but final reminaing tickets for our Sunday showcase are avialable now.

Present...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Boiler Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

VTSS, Boiler Room

Venue

Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

