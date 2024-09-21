DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boiler Room: LA | Saturday

El Pueblo De Los Angeles Historical Monument
Sat, 21 Sept, 4:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$79.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hey LA! This event is fully sold out, but we've just added a special Sunday session - sign up for ticket access here: https://boilerroom.tv/session/los-angeles-WT24-sun

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Boiler Room.
Lineup

1
Bambii, Bonobo, Floating Points and 1 more

Venue

El Pueblo De Los Angeles Historical Monument

125 Paseo De La Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

