Boiler Room: LA

LA, TBA
Sat, 21 Sept, 4:00 pm
DJHollywood
From $50
About

PSA: The Boiler Room World Tour is stopping off in Los Angeles this September! And we’re cooking a weighty, open-air program of house, techno, club & more (TBA).

Sign up for priority access to tickets: https://blrrm.tv/la-wt24. Pre-sale begins Wednesday 3...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Boiler Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Los Angeles, California, USA
0
Doors open4:00 pm

