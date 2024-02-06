Top track

Marco Mengoni - Due Vite

DRAMA DEUS - il debutto

BASE Milano
Tue, 6 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€6

About

DRAMA DEUS
Il Sanremo di BASE

Musiche: burlesque, drag, arti performative, votazioni e commenti, urla e risate
Dirige l’orchestra l’ensemble dell artist di Drama Milano
Codice Televoto: 06 e 09 (Febbraio 2024)
Cantano: tutt voi

"Se sogni una canz...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Oxa srl impresa sociale.

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

