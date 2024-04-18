DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ars Nova Workshop presents the experimental trio Setting at Solar Myth on Thursday, April 18, 2024. Setting is a newly-formed drone trio featuring members of Black Twig Pickers, Peeesseye and Megafaun: Nathan Bowles (Pelt, Black Twig Pickers) on strings, k...
