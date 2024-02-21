DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Khronos Show

The Obie Theatre - The BRIT School
Wed, 21 Feb, 7:00 pm
ArtLondon
Selling fast
From £6.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

An evening of power and athleticism celebrating the creativity and diversity of the

Khronos family. Featuring Khronos Agoria, Khronos Girls, Khronos Youth and our fabulous Alumni.

PG (Parental Guidance)
Presented by The BRIT School Limited.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Obie Theatre - The BRIT School

60 The Crescent, Croydon CR0 2HN, UK
Doors open6:45 pm

