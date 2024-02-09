DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hot Heels: RuPaul's Drag Race S16 Viewing Party!

Timbre Room
Fri, 9 Feb, 6:00 pm
PartySeattle
Hot Heels: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 Viewing Party

Hosted by Viper Fengz with Special Guest, Vivienne Paradisco!

Admission is FREE, but RSVP by 5PM on Friday, February 9th, for 50% off your first Timbre Room Slushie! See the bartender to redeem!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Timbre Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

Timbre Room

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

