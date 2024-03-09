Top track

Locklead - Moon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Appetite Liverpool

Invisible Wind Factory
Sat, 9 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJLiverpool
£18.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Locklead - Moon
Got a code?

About

Last entry 11.30pm

This event is strictly 18+ and all customers must provide valid photographic ID regardless of age

No Liquids - No Glass - No Sportsbottoms

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Circus.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Dr Banana, Liam Palmer, Locklead and 2 more

Venue

Invisible Wind Factory

3 Regent Rd, Liverpool L3 7DS
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
1200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.