DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Manchester family stand up!, were BACK, DLT is coming back to Manchester, our first event in Manchester was insane, you really brought the energy so we had to run it back, this is the first of two instalments in Manchester for 2024. All roads lead to Canva...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.