DLT Manchester

Canvas
Sun, 17 Mar, 3:00 pm
PartyManchester
From £22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Manchester family stand up!, were BACK, DLT is coming back to Manchester, our first event in Manchester was insane, you really brought the energy so we had to run it back, this is the first of two instalments in Manchester for 2024. All roads lead to Canva...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Canvas.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DLT

Venue

Canvas

3 Symphony Park, Manchester, M1 7FS, United Kingdom
Doors open3:00 pm

