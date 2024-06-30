DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ALEGRIA PRIDE 2024

Avant Gardner
Sun, 30 Jun, 4:30 pm
DJNew York
From $133.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

ALEGRIA PRIDE, the year's most colossal and awaited Alegria event, is back for its 24th anniversary with an awe-inspiring Egyptian theme. This mega production, known for its Alegria-exclusive...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Ric Sena.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.