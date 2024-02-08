Top track

Diablita Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

METRO THE CLUB

Sala Zenith
Thu, 8 Feb, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
From €13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Diablita Remix
Got a code?

About

Metro está que arde y febrero viene bien calentito. Ven a Metro antes de que te lo vuelvan a contar y te quedes con las ganas...🫶🏻🫶🏻

¡El 08 de Febrero, nos vemos en @metro.theclub para el SHOWCASE de Lenis Rodríguez (@lennisrodirguez.official)¡

✨ DJ...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Independance Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lennis Rodriguez

Venue

Sala Zenith

C. de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.