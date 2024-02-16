DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SLANDER presents Before Dawn in The Room

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Fri, 16 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
Selling fast
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Slander's new techo-focused alias Before Dawn is taking over The Room on Friday, February 16th at 10PM with Gray Area.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Superior Ingredients & Gray Area
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Before Dawn

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.