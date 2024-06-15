DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SPKRBX presents The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival on Saturday, June 15th at SeatGeek Stadium. This is a single day pass.
The premier Hip-Hop music festival in the Midwest returns bigger and better than ever. 3 days, 3 stages, the biggest names in...
Your wristband will be SHIPPED TO YOUR ADDRESS closer to the festival date. If you need to update your shipping address, this can be done by heading to the settings section within the app and clicking address to add or update your details.
The festival will take place from June 14-16, with the doors opening at 3PM on Friday. The address is 7000 S Harlem Avenue, Bridgeview, Illinois 60455.
All sales are final; Rain or Shine. No refunds or exchanges.
You are not able to split a 3-day pass into single-day passes and transfer 1 day only to someone else. You may however transfer an entire 3-day pass to someone else. For more information click here: https://link.dice.fm/TransferTickets
