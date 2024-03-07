DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KABARECH CHEIKHATS x AZIZ KONKRITE

Le Makeda
Thu, 7 Mar, 8:00 pm
PartyMarseille
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Toute la troupe survoltée des Kabareh Cheikhats, accompagnée du producteur Aziz Konkrite, viendront vous offrir une soirée sur le ton des fêtes populaires Marocaines.

Vous découvrirez deux interprétations de leur patrimoine arabo-berbère, toutes aussi ori...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LE MAKEDA.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.