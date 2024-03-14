Top track

Bloc Party: Celebrating 20 Years of 'Silent Alarm'

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Thu, 14 Mar, 7:00 pm
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

This March, London’s finest 8-piece brass band re-imagine Bloc Party’s era defining album 'Silent Alarm', in this special 20 year anniversary show.

Building on the success of their early singles and EP, Bloc Party’s sober and resolute sound, mixed with ch...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

