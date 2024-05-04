Top track

headache

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jackie Hayes, crêpe girl

Genghis Cohen
Sat, 4 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$19.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

headache
Got a code?

About

Jackie Hayes

If there was one word to describe who Jackie Hayes is, it’s authentic - what you see is what you get. On her new EP ‘Mundane Pleasure’, Jackie authentically expands on her signature indie rock sound with propulsive melodies and angsty lyrics...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Genghis Cohen.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jackie Hayes

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.