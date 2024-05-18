Top track

bosco herrero - LA CARNAZA

bosco herrero + tarchi

Sala Doppler
Sat, 18 May, 9:00 pm
GigsVigo
€15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

el futuro abriendose paso

menPara mayores de 18 años. Menores de 16 acompañados de padre/madre o tutor legal (traer DNI)

organizado por Overdose y @cero.en.conducta
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

tarchi, bosco herrero

Sala Doppler

Rúa Martín Codax 21, 36201 Vigo, Pontevedra, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

