DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Teksupport: Artbat, Adam Ten + more

Brooklyn Navy Yard
Fri, 15 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $59.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

March 15:
Artbat, Adam Ten, Konstantin Sibold & Miluhska
Brooklyn Navy Yard

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Teksupport.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Artbat, Adam Ten, Konstantin Sibold and 1 more

Venue

Brooklyn Navy Yard

141 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11205, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

