Dream Machine, The Moose, Grim Picnic

recordBar
Wed, 20 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$13.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A creation of ex-Warm Soda bandleader Matthew Melton and his wife Doris Melton, Dream Machine is an Amsterdam, the Netherlands based psych-rock group with a keen ear for vintage sounds such as classic rock like Heart, Deep Purple, and Iron Butterfly.

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Moose, Dream Machine

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

