Top track

They're Cheap (I'm Free)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Skating Polly, Lord Friday the 13th

Trans-Pecos
Sun, 19 May, 6:30 pm
GigsBrooklyn
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

They're Cheap (I'm Free)
Got a code?

About

Skating Polly + Lord Friday the 13th

This is an all ages event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Skating Polly, Lord Friday the 13th

Venue

Trans-Pecos

9-15 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.