Top track

Wishful Thinker

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

cruush + the youth play

The George Tavern
Wed, 29 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wishful Thinker
Got a code?

About

FORM Presents

CRUUSH

+ The Youth Play

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

cruush, The Youth Play

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.