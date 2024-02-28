Top track

TV Sundaze - 5 Pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Concert • DZY + TV SUNDAZE

Le Mazette
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

TV Sundaze - 5 Pm
Got a code?

About

Rendez-vous le 28 février avec DZY, groupe au rock frais, dynamique et électrique et TV SUNDAZE, quatuor garage rock avec un instinct pour la mélodie et une nonchalance pop !

______________________

Au Mazette, nous sommes engagé.e.s d...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tv Sundaze, Tv Sundaze

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.