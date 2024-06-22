DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The BRIT Theatre - The BRIT School
Sat, 22 Jun, 2:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £1.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

How many hours do you spend on your phone?

How long do you allocate to aimlessly scrolling?

Do you devote more time engaging with a screen then you do engaging with the people you love?

Welcome to the world of FILTERED.

U (Suitable for all)
Presented by The BRIT School Limited.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The BRIT Theatre - The BRIT School

60 The Crescent, Croydon CR0 2HN, UK
Doors open1:45 pm

