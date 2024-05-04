DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lu Demie + Arey

La Lata de Bombillas
Sat, 4 May, 8:45 pm
GigsZaragoza
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
comenzamos a rodar en los escenarios en una noche íntima con Lu Demie + Arey con sus nuevas músicas ^^

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Adiós Corazón
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lu Demie

Venue

La Lata de Bombillas

Calle Espoz y Mina, 17, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open8:45 pm
80 capacity

