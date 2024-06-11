Top track

Goat Girl - Sad Cowboy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Goat Girl: Live @ The Fleece

The Fleece
Tue, 11 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From £20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Goat Girl - Sad Cowboy
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade Bristol is very excited to present an out-store performance with Goat Girl live from The Fleece, celebrating the release of their third studio album 'Below the Waste, via Rough Trade Records, released June 7th, 2024. All Ages (Under 16s must be...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Goat Girl

Venue

The Fleece

12 St Thomas St, Bristol BS1 6JJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
450 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.