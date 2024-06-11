DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rough Trade Bristol is very excited to present an out-store performance with Goat Girl live from The Fleece, celebrating the release of their third studio album 'Below the Waste, via Rough Trade Records, released June 7th, 2024. All Ages (Under 16s must be...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.