With his time-travelling techno, Bakke has practically become a part of the furniture at Club Space. Warming up the Miami institution’s dancefloor for international dance icons including Carl Cox, Monolink and Peggy Gou, the LinkMiamiRebels resident and Bo
South X Central celebrates the collective sounds of dance music emerging from Miami & Orlando.
On Saturday, March 30th we welcome back Club Space Resident Bakke alongside local legend Pacho Berrocal
For More Information: www.elixirorlando.com
Reservatio...
