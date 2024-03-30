Top track

Bakke: Orlando

Elixir Orlando
Sat, 30 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsOrlando
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Bakke

With his time-travelling techno, Bakke has practically become a part of the furniture at Club Space. Warming up the Miami institution’s dancefloor for international dance icons including Carl Cox, Monolink and Peggy Gou, the LinkMiamiRebels resident and Bo Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

South X Central celebrates the collective sounds of dance music emerging from Miami & Orlando.

On Saturday, March 30th we welcome back Club Space Resident Bakke alongside local legend Pacho Berrocal

For More Information: www.elixirorlando.com

This is an 21+ event
Presented by ELIXIR Orlando.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bakke

Venue

Elixir Orlando

9 W Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

