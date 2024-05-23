DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

En tête à tête avec Mr Giscard au Badaboum + Mathieu Saïkaly

Badaboum
Thu, 23 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Super! présente

Une soirée en tête à tête avec Mr Giscard le 23 mai 2024 au Badaboum.

Première partie : Mathieu Saïkaly

Après avoir donné des concerts à guichets fermés dans les salles myhtiques de l'Élysée Montmartre et de La Cigale, Mr Giscard revient...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mathieu Saikaly, Mr Giscard

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

