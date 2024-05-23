DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

En tête à tête avec Mr Giscard au Badaboum

Badaboum
Thu, 23 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Super! présente

Une soirée en tête à tête avec Mr Giscard le 23 mai 2024 au Badaboum.

Après avoir donné des concerts à guichets fermés dans les salles myhtiques de l'Élysée Montmartre et de La Cigale, Mr Giscard revient à Paris pour une serie de concerts...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
Lineup

Mr Giscard

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

