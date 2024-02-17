DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BALL IN PVRIS

Le Cardinal Paris
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
About

🌹 Valentine's Days Celebration 🌹

🎉 The Plug Worldwide & La Get Down présentent :

Une soirée spéciale de la Saint-Valentin vous attend ce samedi en plein cœur de Paris, sur le magnifique Boulevard des Italiens, dans le 2ème arrondissement, au sublime C...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par The Plug Worldwide.
Venue

Le Cardinal Paris

1 Boulevard Des Italiens, 75002 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

