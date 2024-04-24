Top track

The Grasping Straws, Summer like the Season, Maya Lucia, Trash Moth

Purgatory
Wed, 24 Apr, 8:00 pm
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Summer Like the Season is coming through NYC (from Detroit) as part of a 45-day tour following their sophomore album release, with local support from Grasping Straws, Maya Lucia and Trash Moth

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Grasping Straws, Summer Like The Season , MAYA LUCIA and 1 more

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

