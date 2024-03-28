Top track

Ella Knight - Q&A

Madame Jazz 2nd Birthday

The Jazz Cafe
Thu, 28 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5.50

Ella Knight - Q&A
About

After a hugely successful run of sold-out shows and festival takeovers, showcasing the UK’s greatest female jazz and soul artists, Madame Jazz celebrates their 2nd birthday at Jazz Cafe.

Join us for a high-octane journey through jazz and soul sounds from...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
Lineup

Ella Knight

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

