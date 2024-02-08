DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club — Zombies in Miami (+) Belaria (+) Zaatar

Badaboum
Thu, 8 Feb, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
📍 Jeudi 8 février - 23h30/06h00

Club : Zombies in Miami (+) Belaria (+) Zaatar

La Capsule : Bold House

________________________

🎟 NOS TARIFS :

Préventes avant 1h : 5€

Entrée all night long : 10€

FREE ENTRANCE FROM 4:30AM

RÉS...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Badaboum.
Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

