Tetchy / Big Girl

Static Age Records
Tue, 5 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

TETCHY are a queer punk band out of Brooklyn, New York. They recently put out a new EP called All In My Head on Trash Casual Records. They just put out the latest video for the single “Psychosomatic” off the new EP, and it’s streaming now on YouTube.

“Psy...

All ages
Presented by Static Age Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tetchy, Big Girl

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

