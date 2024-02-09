DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🎉 Get Ready to the best Carnival Night in town!
🔥 Brace yourself for a night of non-stop excitement at The Yellow Bar! 🌟 Immerse yourself in the electrifying beats of Brazil, as we bring the Carnival spirit to Rome!
🎊 Feel the Rhythm with a Live Braz...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.