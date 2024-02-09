DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Carnival Night

The Yellow Bar
Fri, 9 Feb, 10:30 pm
PartyRoma
🎉 Get Ready to the best Carnival Night in town!

🔥 Brace yourself for a night of non-stop excitement at The Yellow Bar! 🌟 Immerse yourself in the electrifying beats of Brazil, as we bring the Carnival spirit to Rome!

🎊 Feel the Rhythm with a Live Braz...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da PIERRE SRL.

The Yellow Bar

Via Palestro 40, 00185 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open10:30 pm

