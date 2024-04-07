DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
As seen on 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Finlay Christie has been described as “The voice of his generation” by Chortle and “The future of stand-up comedy” by Broadway Baby. His stand-up special "OK Zoomer" has 350k views on YouTube and his sketches and...
