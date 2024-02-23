DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Honor Morrison's Good Vibes Only

The Forge at The Lower Third
Fri, 23 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Good Vibes Only is focused around having a good time and introducing you to some brilliant new talent in the process. What starts as a gig night as you sip your cocktail will end with a DJ set as the night continues. The perfect way to start the weekend!...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.
The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

