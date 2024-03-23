Top track

Blackchild - Changes (Acid Mix)

Blackchild x Eddy M

SPYBAR
Sat, 23 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Italian DJ/Producer Blackchild is from a small island in the gulf of Naples called Ischia. In 2019 Blackchild joined the Solid Grooves roster and has been on the rise ever since with releases on the imprints of big-league artists such as Cuttin’ Headz (The...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eddy M, Blackchild (ITA)

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

