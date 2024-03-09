Top track

Music On: Marco Carola, Toman & Sepp B2B Danyelino

Club Space Miami
Sat, 9 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Marco Carloa and Music on are taking over The Terrace this March. See him with maximal minimal masters Toman, Sepp and our own Danyelino. Saturday night into Sunday afternoon.

From Miami, with love.

21+

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marco Carola, Toman, Sepp and 1 more

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

