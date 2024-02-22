DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

promisqə w/ MiX festival

mosso
Thu, 22 Feb, 10:30 pm
DJMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
promisqə è mescolanza, indistinzione. Fluidə e non binariə. Desidera tuttə, si prende tuttə, non risponde agli standard. È la queer night di mosso.

giovedì 22 febbraio

dalle 22:30

con un partner speciale: MiX Festival Internazionale di Cinema LGBTQ+ e C...

Tutte le età
Presentato da mosso & MIX Festival .

mosso

Via Angelo Mosso, 20127 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open10:30 pm

