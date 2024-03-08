Top track

Nick Oliveri - I'm Gonna Leave You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.



Nick Oliveri (ex QOTSA & Kyuss) + guests

Astro Club
Fri, 8 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsFontanafredda
€16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nick Oliveri "Death Acoustic"

Nick Oliveri non ha certo bisogno di presentazioni. L’iconico bassista, già membro di band leggendarie come Kyuss​ e Queens of the Stone Age​, torna in Italia col suo tour solista DEATH ACOUSTIC!

Il componente più folle, ecc...

Tutte le età
Presentato da ASTRO CLUB

Lineup

Nick Oliveri, Underdogs

Venue

Astro Club

Via Giacomo Puccini 141, 33074 Fontanafredda Pordenone, Italy

Doors open9:00 pm

