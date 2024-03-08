DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Nick Oliveri "Death Acoustic"
Nick Oliveri non ha certo bisogno di presentazioni. L’iconico bassista, già membro di band leggendarie come Kyuss e Queens of the Stone Age, torna in Italia col suo tour solista DEATH ACOUSTIC!
Il componente più folle, ecc...
