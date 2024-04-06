Top track

WE METAL FEST J1

Le Plan
Sat, 6 Apr, 4:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Le Plan et L'Empreinte présentent le WE METAL FEST 2024. Pour cette première édition, les deux Scènes de Musiques Actuelles de Grand Paris Sud, s'associent pour mettre à l'honneur le metal dans le cadre d'un festival sur deux jours, qui se tiendra au Plan...

Réservé aux plus de 3 ans
Présenté par Le Plan.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
La Nébuleuse d'Hima, Horskh, Novelists FR and 2 more

Venue

Le Plan

1 Avenue Louis Aragon, 91130 Ris-Orangis, France
Doors open4:00 pm

