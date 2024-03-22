Top track

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - Rumble

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RUMBLE. LEEDS.

HIFI Club
Fri, 22 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyLeeds
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - Rumble
Got a code?

About

Hear the Rumble...

This March the rumble is heading to The HiFi Club in Leeds for a night of...

SKRILLEX

FRED AGAIN...

PEGGY GOU

FOUR TET

JAMIE XX

BICEP

CHASE & STATUS

FLOWDAN

OVERMONO

DIPLO

& MORE

Celebrating your birthday between March 12th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Motto.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

HIFI Club

2 Central Rd, Leeds LS1 6DE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.