DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Altered States

Electric Brixton
Fri, 23 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Altered States at Electric Brixton.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Altered States
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Ajja, Avalon, John ‘00’ Fleming and 3 more

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Doors open11:00 pm

