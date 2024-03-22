DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

So Totally / Monobloc / Magic America

PhilaMOCA
Fri, 22 Mar, 8:00 pm
$14.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Philadelphia’s So Totally are a portrait of utmost devotion. Since 2015, the band has humbly studied their surroundings and themselves, perfecting a sound present on 2016’s A Cheap Close-Up of Heaven, and 2019’s In The Shape Of. Shimmering guitars sit unde...

All ages
Presented by Eric Bresler dba Cinedelphia Entertainment LLC
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

