Pippo Ricciardi: Stand-Up Comedy ad Ostia

Casa Clandestina
Sat, 6 Apr, 9:00 pm
ComedyMaccarese
€12.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Piccioni, divulgazione scientifica, burrata, pippe ma soprattutto disagio.

Pippo Ricciardi torna con un nuovo spettacolo dal forte odore di sottobosco

"Pippo Forever" è uno show comico sperimentale elettrico. Ma di cosa parla? Boh. Sicuramente è uno show...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Comedy Show

Lineup

Pippo Ricciardi

Venue

Casa Clandestina

Via San Quiriaco, 00122 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

