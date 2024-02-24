DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Peach Goes Hard

The Lower Third
Sat, 24 Feb, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
£14.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Peach Goes hard is a much awaited off-shoot from Londons 30 year old Peach brand. Taking you on a journey into Techno, Tech-Trance and Hard Trance we'll be bringing a mixture of upfront and classic sounds with a showstopper of a first event at The Lower Th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peach.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

