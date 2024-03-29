Top track

Marshall Jefferson / Stefano Noferini

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 29 Mar, 10:30 pm
$17

About

Marshall Jefferson is one of house music’s most important founding fathers. A key player in the Chicago house scene from the start, Jefferson’s releases like ‘Open Our Eyes’, ‘7 Ways to Jack’ and the immortal ‘Move Your Body’ had an undeniable impact on th...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marshall Jefferson, Stefano Noferini

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

