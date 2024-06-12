DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ulysses Owens and The Ted Ludwig Trio

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts
Wed, 12 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsMemphis
From $12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Three time Grammy Award-Winning Drummer Ulysses Owens Jr. is known for being a drummer who The New York Times has said “take[s] a back seat to no one,” and “a musician who balances excitement gracefully and shines with innovation.”

This is an all ages event
Presented by Crosstown Arts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

1350 Concourse Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

